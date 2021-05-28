Graduation gift ideas for your commencement season

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. Finals have finished, internships are closing up, and resumes are being sent out. Four years have flown by for both you and your beloved college graduate and it is time for them to start lives in the real world. Still, to congratulate them and to spoil them for maybe the last time in a while, you are going to want to get them something special.