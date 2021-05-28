Weather Forecast For Flasher

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.