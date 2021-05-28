Cancel
Flasher, ND

Weather Forecast For Flasher

Flasher Journal
FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEW5gn300

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

