Springview, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Springview

Springview News Watch
 18 days ago

SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEW5fuK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

