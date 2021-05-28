Cancel
Photos: Flags placed in Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

 May 27, 2021

Cover picture for the articleArlington Cemetery flags ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: A service member walks through Arlington National Cemetery carrying small American Flags for the “Flags In” ceremony ahead of the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. For the first time in 20 years, members from all joint services worked to place flags at each of the 260,000 headstones in the cemetery. Arlington Cemetery recently announced they would be relaxing the visitor restrictions imposed at the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has affected ceremonies and traditions over the last year. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Agenda: May 17-23

Arlington Agenda is a listing of interesting events for the week ahead in Arlington County and local events being held online. If you’d like your event considered, fill out the event submission form to submit it to our event calendar. Tuesday, May 18. Via Zoom or Facebook. Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Washington Statepenbaypilot.com

Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans finds support in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.
Montgomery County, MDWJLA

I-Team discovers Metro employees parking for free with invalid disabled parking placards

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wouldn’t it be nice to park your car for free? That’s something many of us think of when we roll up to a parking meter in the DMV. Well, some Metro employees in Montgomery County have figured out a way to get free parking, and they’re using invalid disabled parking placards to do it. That’s what the 7News I-Team uncovered after a two-month investigation looking at Metro workers who park outside a bus garage in Bethesda, Maryland.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.