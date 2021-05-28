Photos: Flags placed in Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day
Arlington Cemetery flags ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: A service member walks through Arlington National Cemetery carrying small American Flags for the "Flags In" ceremony ahead of the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. For the first time in 20 years, members from all joint services worked to place flags at each of the 260,000 headstones in the cemetery. Arlington Cemetery recently announced they would be relaxing the visitor restrictions imposed at the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has affected ceremonies and traditions over the last year. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)