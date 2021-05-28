Fort Yukon Daily Weather Forecast
FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
