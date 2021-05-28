Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Yukon, AK

Fort Yukon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Yukon News Beat
Fort Yukon News Beat
 18 days ago

FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aEW5TGU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night

    • High 44 °F, low 27 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Yukon News Beat

Fort Yukon News Beat

Fort Yukon, AK
0
Followers
31
Post
12
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Yukon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Yukon, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related