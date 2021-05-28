Cancel
Lilliwaup, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup

Posted by 
Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 18 days ago

LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEW5SNl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

