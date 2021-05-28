Daily Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.