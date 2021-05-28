Cancel
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue startup signs key deal to distribute augmented reality educational products

By Ellie Albin
Ibj.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA startup that markets augmented reality-powered, gamified learning sets to help kids understand STEM has signed a key deal to distribute its MindLabs brand. West Lafayette-based Explore Interactive, which launched with the help of Purdue University, is teaming up with PASCO Scientific Inc. to sell sets science, technology, engineering and math sets aimed at students in third through fifth grades. Roseville, California-based PASCO offers a catalog of tools to aid science education in the U.S. and globally, including in developing nations.

www.ibj.com
