Leopold, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Leopold

Leopold News Watch
 18 days ago

(LEOPOLD, MO.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Leopold, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leopold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEW5Pja00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leopold, MO
With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

