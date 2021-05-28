Cancel
Jayton, TX

Weather Forecast For Jayton

Posted by 
Jayton Post
Jayton Post
 18 days ago

JAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEW5JgS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jayton Post

Jayton Post

Jayton, TX
With Jayton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Dickens County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickens, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Target Area: Dickens; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KENT AND SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS COUNTIES At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Clairemont, or 11 miles south of Spur, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spur, Jayton and Girard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dickens County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickens, Kent by NWS

Kent County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; King; Stonewall SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clairemont, or 11 miles southwest of Jayton, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aspermont, Jayton, Peacock, Swenson and Clairemont.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.