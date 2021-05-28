A cloudy Friday in Dickinson Center today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Dickinson Center Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dickinson Center:

Friday, May 28 Mostly Cloudy High 53 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 8 mph



