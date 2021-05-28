Cancel
Murdo, SD

Murdo Weather Forecast

Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 18 days ago

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

