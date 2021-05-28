Murdo Weather Forecast

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 17 to 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F 12 mph wind



