Murdo Weather Forecast
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 17 to 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- 12 mph wind
