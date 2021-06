Mark these dates on your calendar, June 25 - 27. Those are the dates you will want to be at Washington Park in Quincy. Q-FEST is back celebrating the very best in art & music in late June. Kicking of Friday, June 25 (which is also a Blues in the District night), Q-Fest will have over 50 artist's will be showcasing their talents from painting, printmaking, sculpture, clay, fiber, wood, glass, mixed media, photography, and more. This is a free event where the community can come and explore, learn, and create everything imaginable when it comes to art.