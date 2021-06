When it comes to Vitamix blenders, I find there's not generally much to complain about other than the price. With a loyal following of passionate fans, the mighty appliance has become something of a cult phenomenon. There's good reason for that too, since the blenders -- which start at $350 and go up (way up) from there -- fare well in most performance testing and are built to last for years. Vitamix blenders are also easy and intuitive to use and they look pretty sharp sitting on your counter.