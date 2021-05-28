Daily Weather Forecast For Sierra Blanca
SIERRA BLANCA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
