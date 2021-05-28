Cancel
San Jose, CA

Heartbreak, heroism and healing at vigil for San Jose VTA mass shooting victims

By Terence Chea, Janie Har
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - Taptejdeep Singh died trying to save others from a gunman. Kirk Bertolet saw some of his coworkers take their last breaths. And friends, family and survivors were left to mourn after nine men died this week when a disgruntled coworker hauling a duffle bag full of guns and ammunition opened fire at a Northern California rail yard complex, apparently choosing his targets and sparing others.

