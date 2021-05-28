New Market Weather Forecast
NEW MARKET, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
