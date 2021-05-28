Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcclusky, ND

Mcclusky Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mcclusky Post
Mcclusky Post
 18 days ago

MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aEW4jTR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky, ND
0
Followers
60
Post
91
Views
ABOUT

With Mcclusky Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcclusky, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcclusky Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mcclusky, NDPosted by
Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MCCLUSKY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcclusky. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.