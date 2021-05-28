4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.