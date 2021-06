Many employers have been reluctant to impose workplace vaccination mandates while the Covid-19 shots cleared in the U.S. retain emergency use status. But that could change in the coming months once the vaccines get full regulatory approval. Pfizer Inc. applied to the Food and Drug Administration in early May, and Moderna Inc. announced on June 1 that it’s begun the submission process. Some lawyers predict an uptick in employer mandates if and when the FDA grants their requests.