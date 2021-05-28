Cancel
Briggsdale, CO

Sun forecast for Briggsdale — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Briggsdale Digest
 18 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Briggsdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Briggsdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEW4O8I00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Briggsdale, CO
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

