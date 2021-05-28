What Features Should You Look For In Activewear?

As an outdoor and active wear company there are opportunities for instructors, yoga teachers and fitness motivators. Established in 2010 3rd Rock clothing is an up and coming fashion brand that caters to those who live an active lifestyle that includes activities such as yoga and rock climbing. I had the privilege to speak to Jessica Mor the designer and pattern cutter behind this exciting brand, she has created an ethical, sustainable and environmentally friendly brand which has diversity and inclusion at the forefront of everything they do. With a new Spring/Summer activewear collection released this year I had the opportunity to delve into the inspirations for the new designs and the charity work 3rd Rock is involved in.