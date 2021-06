All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Billy Porter knows how to put on a show—see his Emmy-winning performance as Pray Tell in FX's Pose or literally any of his red carpet appearances as proof. But when the stage (or red carpet) makeup comes off, the actor and singer is equally committed to his skin care routine. “I really take care of my skin," he tells Glamour. “Your skin is the way that you treat it. So, I treat my skin well, and it treats me well in return.”