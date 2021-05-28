Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gatewood, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gatewood

Posted by 
Gatewood Daily
Gatewood Daily
 18 days ago

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEW4LU700

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gatewood Daily

Gatewood Daily

Gatewood, MO
10
Followers
74
Post
97
Views
ABOUT

With Gatewood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gatewood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gatewood, MOPosted by
Gatewood Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GATEWOOD, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gatewood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Gatewood, MOPosted by
Gatewood Daily

Gatewood is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(GATEWOOD, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gatewood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Gatewood, MOPosted by
Gatewood Daily

Get weather-ready — Gatewood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gatewood: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;