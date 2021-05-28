4-Day Weather Forecast For Gatewood

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 mph



