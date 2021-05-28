4-Day Weather Forecast For Gatewood
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
