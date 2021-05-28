Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savoonga Voice

Savoonga is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Savoonga Voice
Savoonga Voice
 18 days ago

(SAVOONGA, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Savoonga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savoonga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0aEW4Ipw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 41 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 38 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain and snow in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 43 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light snow during night

    • High 40 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savoonga Voice

Savoonga Voice

Savoonga, AK
0
Followers
34
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

With Savoonga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
Related
Posted by
Savoonga Voice

Jump on Savoonga’s cloudy forecast today

(SAVOONGA, AK.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Savoonga, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Posted by
Savoonga Voice

Savoonga’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Savoonga: Tuesday, May 18: Areas of freezing fog in the day; while areas of fog then areas of freezing fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Areas of freezing fog in the day; while areas of fog then areas of freezing fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Areas of freezing fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;