Roundup: Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on hopes for U.S. economy

albuquerquenews.net
 28 days ago

TOKYO, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Friday as investor sentiment was bolstered by solid U.S. economic data and buying buoyed by reasonable valuations following the previous session's decline. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 600.40 points, or 2.10 percent, from Thursday to close the day at...

www.albuquerquenews.net
