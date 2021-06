News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced positive topline efficacy and safety results for the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum ("molluscum"). Molluscum is a common, contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus, affecting approximately six million people in the U.S. annually, with the greatest incidence in children aged one to 14 years. The Company will host a video webcast, today, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET (details below) to discuss the results of the study.