Bowling Green, KY

A dry Memorial Day weekend ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain will track through South Central KY as a cold front moves through. It will also be breezy today as clouds linger this morning!. It’ll feel cooler today as daytime highs will flirt with the mid 70s. Even cooler conditions tomorrow as we track a high of 60! Definitely have a light sweater if you’re headed out the door throughout the day. We’ll be warmer and mostly sunny on Sunday as high pressure begins to set in the region. This will bring warmer conditions just in time for Memorial Day on Monday! It’ll be a perfect day to celebrate - not too hot and not too cold - as daytime highs will flirt with the low 80s! Conditions will remain partly cloudy through most of the day. Unfortunately, you’ll want to pull the rain gear back out on Tuesday as we track isolated showers. The rain drags into Wednesday and Thursday, making way for a soggy mid-week! Temperatures will climb to the low 80s through the end of next week.

