Searchlight, NV

Weather Forecast For Searchlight

Posted by 
Searchlight News Beat
 18 days ago

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aEW42nZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

