Weather Forecast For Searchlight
SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
