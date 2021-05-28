Weather Forecast For Creede

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



