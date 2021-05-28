Weather Forecast For Creede
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
