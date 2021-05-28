Cancel
Education

EDITORIAL: A welcome return to traditional commencements

Washington Times-Herald
 29 days ago

Graduations always have held such promise. They signal accomplishment and are viewed as a rite of passage into adulthood. The image that comes to mind is that of a disheveled and dirty child loping beside a young adult; the child has a broad smile, his older self, a confident grin. They walk hand-in-hand, the grip gradually loosening until they part ways.

Springfield, ILaltondailynews.com

Catholics welcomed to return to Sunday Mass

The Springfield Catholic Diocese is encouraging its members to return to Mass now that all COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings at the state level have been lifted. Exceptions will still be made for those who have COVID-19 or for those who come into contact with other people who are ill.
Fullerton, CAfullerton.edu

Commencement 2021: Promise Fulfilled

Over the past 15 months and amid a pandemic, the classes of 2020 and 2021 displayed a resiliency that inspires and personifies why “It Takes A Titan” is not just a phrase, but a way of life. From June 12-15, about 3,000 graduates from the Class of 2020 and 7,000...
Monticello, IAMonticello Express

BVU holds commencement

Jamie Vroegh of Monticello graduated with a Master of Science in Education degree in professional school counseling from Buena Vista University in the Spring of 2021. Vroegh was among more than 200 students who received degrees.
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

High school commencement 2021: A traditional sendoff returns for Edmonds-Woodway seniors

More than 300 graduating seniors in Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2021 received their diplomas Saturday, June 19 at Edmonds District Stadium. Parents, friends and well-wishers watched the proceedings from the grandstands in a welcome return to a more traditional graduation, a marked contrast to last year’s drive-through event necessitated by the COVID pandemic.
Falconer, NYwnynewsnow.com

New Traditions Highlighted During Falconer High School Commencement

FALCONER – Falconer High School held its 73rd commencement on Thursday evening. In total, 88 students graduated in the class of 2021 during an outdoor ceremony at Bill Race Field on the high school’s grounds. The class’s valedictorian Mikaela LeBaron spoke to the legacy her classmates will leave behind, including...
Imperial, CAimperial.edu

Commencement Information

Graduates who purchased their cap and gowns on or before April 30, 2021 will be able to pick up their regalia on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 through Friday, June 11, 2021 from 8 AM - 8 PM at Imperial Valley College at the Student Affairs Building 1000. Imperial Valley College...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Stanford University Commencement 2021

Stanford University’s 130th Commencement weekend, June 12-13, 2021, occurred in two parts. Saturday’s Advanced Degree Commencement Ceremony featured a speech by physician and author Atul Gawande and Sunday’s Senior Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony featured actor, writer and producer Issa Rae. Gawande spoke about the fantastical unpredictability of post-commencement life and advised the graduates to embrace whatever opportunities came their way. “In your formative years, you don’t know – you can’t know – what will ultimately matter to you; what will grab you by the shoulders and awaken you and stay with you,” said Gawande. “So you have to be open to trying stuff – to saying yes.” Rae reminisced about her own Stanford graduation and time on the Farm and described how friends, classmates and administrators had supported her creative journey. “Build and tap into your community,” she advised the graduates.
PoliticsAthens Messenger

Editorials

To start, I want to expressed my profound thanks to Kaitlin Thorne for her time here with The Messenger and wish her only but the best of luck…. Best sign of return to normal is the return of the band concerts on the green at Ohio University. These Wednesday evening events have been a g…
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

School Students Have The Same Rights As Adults

School Board member Marty Griffin informed the other members of the Transylvania County Board of Education Monday evening that students have the same rights as adults when it comes to facing possible criminal charges. Griffin recently attended the North Carolina School Board Association (NCSBA) conference and one of the topics...
Educationwashingtoninformer.com

D.C. EDUCATION BRIEFS: Preparing for School Year 2021-22

DCPS recently presented an outline of its health and safety measures for students and staff returning to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. The updated guidance comes as DCPS prepares to fully reopen with in-person learning for all students, every day in the fall. “We know that our students...
HealthSFGate

Deficiencies addressed at WVa schools for deaf, blind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials on Thursday released recommendations to address deficiencies at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, including a plan to consolidate the schools. The Department of Education released a 39-page report following an on-site review at the schools in Romney. The schools...
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Class of 28 employees graduates from Leadership Academy

Another class of the UO Leadership Academy concluded in early June, with 28 members graduating from the program designed to energize academic leadership at the university. “Leadership is not just a title or position,” said Sierra Dawson, associate vice provost for academic affairs and one of the program facilitators. It’s “a way of approaching our work, and one another, as we engage our agency, influence and relationships to enact positive change.”
Collegesbendsource.com

The "Delta" in Higher Education

Throughout my career I've seen how a college degree gives a graduate the kind of agency over a future that was otherwise uncertain. In mathematics, "delta" represents a change in some quantity. For higher education, a measure of student success is the delta from the time a student enters college to the time they graduate with a degree. The more the delta, the more the change in the student's skill sets related to critical thinking, communication and commitment to lifelong learning, among other skills. The trouble with higher education is that this delta is not available to everyone. Barriers come from many places. Certainly, financial barriers are a common theme throughout higher education. However, there are many other barriers, and some are even more challenging than financial. Location of educational opportunities is also a major factor. Having opportunities in Central Oregon is critical for access to those who live here. Locally, however, access is also affected by the lack of available child care and affordable housing.
WorldMySanAntonio

2020-2021 SEP school calendar: Will be 200 days

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) , through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), published the School Calendar for the 2021-2022 cycle , which will consist of 200 school days, applicable throughout the Republic for schools in preschool, primary and secondary, public and private education incorporated into the National Educational System. For normal education and the training of Basic Education teachers, it will be 195 days.
Books & Literaturequestmedianetwork.co.uk

Stalybridge school's novel idea to help new starters

A Stalybridge school has launched an initiative to encourage more primary school children to pick up a book and enjoy the world of storytelling. Copley Academy is visiting local primary schools and donating a novel to encourage new Year 7 students joining the school in September to continue with their love of reading and learning as well as preparing them for their next step into secondary school.
Irvine, CAuci.edu

Commencement Spotlight: Busola Oladeru

Meet Busola Oladeru, a Class of 2021 graduate who earned a BS in Pharmaceutical Sciences. She is one of 119 graduates from the UCI School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences!. Q: What originally attracted you to pharmaceutical sciences?. I have been interested in pharmacy ever since I took chemistry in...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Student Success This Fall Will Depend on Faculty-Staff Cooperation

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One endless year ago, administrators could plausibly think they understood “the college experience,” because it was steeped in rituals, rhythms, and requirements that stretched back decades. The pandemic severed those connections along with any sense of normalcy — maybe forever. This fall, the academic and cultural experiences that colleges and universities aspire to offer will most certainly be new, but they will not be “normal,” and we should avoid fanciful phrasings that seek to elide that reality.
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...