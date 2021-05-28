Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Datil, NM

Datil is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Datil News Beat
Datil News Beat
 18 days ago

(DATIL, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Datil. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Datil:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aEW3qIf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then areas of smoke in the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Datil News Beat

Datil News Beat

Datil, NM
0
Followers
39
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Datil News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Datil, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Datil, NMPosted by
Datil News Beat

Datil weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Datil: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;