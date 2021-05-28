Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct for over 100 years

By Sophie Lewis
live5news.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS News) - Scientists have found a giant tortoise on the Galápagos Islands from a species thought to have gone extinct more than 100 years ago. Genetic tests match the single female tortoise to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water confirmed Tuesday. A team of geneticists from Yale University compared samples from the female to the remains of a male to make the connection.

www.live5news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gibbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gal Pagos Tortoise#Gal Pagos Islands#Genetic Tests#Cbs News#Yale University#Se Cre A#Su Existencia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifeanimalpetitions.org

Protect Threatened Shorebirds From Extinction

Target: Robert E. Beal, Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, Executive Director. Goal: Stop harvesting horseshoe crabs for bait and save red knots from extinction. In the last 40 years, the population of red knots on the beaches of Delaware Bay has dropped from 90,000 to an all-time low of only 7,000. Despite valiant efforts to save this species, their numbers have dwindled to near extinction. While there are many factors contributing to the demise of this shorebird, the harvesting of horseshoe crabs for the bait industry is one reason we are seeing fewer birds each year.
Wildlifeislandfm.com

Rare Species Of Bat Found In Guernsey

A Lesser horseshoe bat has been found for the first time in Guernsey. Bailiwick Bat Survey Project Co-Ordinator Sarah Allez has been telling Island FM that these bats aren't seen often. "It's incredible to have found the Lesser horseshoe bat - which is a really rare species - and this...
AnimalsGizmodo

Ancient Elephants Quickly Shrank Into Dwarfs on the Island of Sicily, DNA Suggests

Tens of thousands of years ago, so-called dwarf elephants inhabited the island of Sicily off the coast of Italy. Apparently, it didn’t take long for these elephants to shrink after their arrival on the island. New research suggests that the 10-ton behemoths that originally came to Sicily slimmed down quickly, losing as much as 400 pounds on average with each generation.
WildlifeOne Green Planet

Why We Need Birds and How to Protect Them From Extinction

Imagine a world where there were no birds – they’ve all gone extinct. Most of us would consider a spring morning without birds singing and calling or a noticeable absence of feathery creatures soaring through the sky. If you’ve ever witnessed the miracle of a wild bird egg hatching perhaps that is the image you hold dear and mourn so deeply if the world did not have birds.
AnimalsEurekAlert

Elephant seal diving mystery solved: 24-hour feeding could be climate change sentinel

Female elephant seal weigh on average 350 kg, and dive continuously to the ocean's mesopelagic zone, about 200 to 1,000 meters deep, to consume their only prey: small fish that weigh less than 10 grams. Now, an international team of researchers, armed with eight years of data, may have answered a decades-long question: How do seals maintain their large size on such small prey?
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Crazy' bird-killing ANTS that can fire ACID at their prey are removed from a remote Pacific island after aggressive invasive species was accidentally introduced from Asia

The crazy ant is finally gone. The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) said Wednesday that an invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has finally been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, located in the Pacific Ocean roughly 820 miles (1,320 km) southwest of Honolulu. The...
Petsdronedj.com

Darwinian drones rid Galápagos Islands of invasive rats

After two years of trying to rid a pair of Galápagos Islands of destructive non-native rats, researchers say they’ve eliminated the invasive rodents with considerable help from drones. Drone used for the first time to control invasive pests. The eradication effort was deemed necessary to protect several species of indigenous...
Wildlifeboisestatepublicradio.org

Asha de Vos: Why Are Whales Essential To The Health Of Our Oceans?

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean. Whales are more than just beautiful creatures—they play a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem. Marine biologist Asha de Vos explains why protecting whales is crucial for protecting the entire sea. About Asha de Vos. Asha de Vos...
Sciencefreenews.live

Scientists have found out the cause of the great Permian extinction

The Permian extinction – also known as the “Great Extinction” – occurred as a result of massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia. This was finally proved by scientists in a new study. Researchers have found a direct link between the spread of aerosols with high nickel content on the planet, which...
AnimalsScience Focus

How humpback whales communicate through a hidden global network of song

If you stopped reading this and sang as loud as you could, how far do you think that noise would travel? The answer, if you’re a humpback whale: tens of kilometres. Not only do these extraordinary animals – who can reach 30,000kg in weight – have a phenomenal acoustic range, but they can also sustain their singing over huge periods. While many of their vocalisations can last over 30 minutes, the mammals can repeat these for many hours (the longest known recording of a whale song is a staggering 22 hours).
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

These spiders take down snakes hundreds of times their size

Venomous spiders prey upon snakes many times their size, a new study finds — and often emerge victorious against snakes as venomous as they are. The study researchers found 319 records of spiders killing and feasting upon snakes, 297 of which were naturally occurring events in the wild. (The remaining 22 were staged in captivity.) About a third of those examples came from scientific observations published in journals, while the rest were found on news or social media sites.
AnimalsGood News Network

World’s Tiniest Pig at 10-Inches Tall, Once Thought Extinct, Is Returning to the Wild

Who would imagine that in the habitat of elephants, tigers, and rhinos, the world’s smallest wild hog is the animal that’s determining where the conservation dollars go?. Like the keystone in an arch that holds all the others in place, the endangered pygmy hog of North India is the keystone species of the Terai grasslands, and while those other large mammals can live elsewhere, the hog cannot. Therefore you have a situation where protecting a 10-inch tall pig has the added benefit of protecting the 300-pound tigers and 8-ton elephants.