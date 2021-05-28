Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct for over 100 years
(CBS News) - Scientists have found a giant tortoise on the Galápagos Islands from a species thought to have gone extinct more than 100 years ago. Genetic tests match the single female tortoise to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water confirmed Tuesday. A team of geneticists from Yale University compared samples from the female to the remains of a male to make the connection.www.live5news.com