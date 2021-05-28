Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct for over 100 years

If you stopped reading this and sang as loud as you could, how far do you think that noise would travel? The answer, if you’re a humpback whale: tens of kilometres. Not only do these extraordinary animals – who can reach 30,000kg in weight – have a phenomenal acoustic range, but they can also sustain their singing over huge periods. While many of their vocalisations can last over 30 minutes, the mammals can repeat these for many hours (the longest known recording of a whale song is a staggering 22 hours).