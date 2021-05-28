Cancel
Earlville, NY

Earlville Opera House invites artists to submit 50th anniversary logo designs

Observer-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artists are invited to get creative, help celebrate a milestone anniversary and mark their place in history. The Earlville Opera House is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a multi arts center in 2022. To gear up for this wonderful celebration, they are recruiting designs for a commemorative 50th year logo that will be incorporated into marketing and merchandise throughout the year, thereafter becoming a permanent part of EOH's history.

