When it comes to introducing the world to the next big food novelties, TikTok never fails to deliver. The social media app helped bring attention to overnight sensations like mini pancake cereal, baked feta pasta, the White Claw slushie, and much more. Sometimes these inventions don't always hit their mark. For every hack that teaches you how to keep sugar fresh with bread or quickly peel garlic, the app steers users awry by suggesting you eat raw sweet potatoes or make Cheetos mac and cheese. The latest viral sensation has once again emerged from this bed of cooking ingenuity and it has severely divided the internet.