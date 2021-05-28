Weather Forecast For Wilsons

WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 90 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.