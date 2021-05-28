Weather Forecast For Wilsons
WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
