Wilsons, VA

Weather Forecast For Wilsons

 18 days ago

WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aEW3TC400

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

