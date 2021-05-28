Cancel
Unalakleet News Beat

4-Day Weather Forecast For Unalakleet

Posted by 
Unalakleet News Beat
Unalakleet News Beat
 18 days ago

UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aEW3RQc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Unalakleet News Beat

Unalakleet News Beat

With Unalakleet News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

