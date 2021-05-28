4-Day Weather Forecast For Unalakleet
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.