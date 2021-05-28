Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
