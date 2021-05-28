La Barge Weather Forecast
LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.