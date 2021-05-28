Cancel
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick at Graduation

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage. This type of finale could be the most emotional for Sarah Jessica Parker yet. The Sex and the City star shared rare photos of 18-year-old son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of the teen's high school graduation on May 27. As fans may already know, Parker shares James—and 11-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha—with husband of 24 years, Matthew Broderick.

