Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick at Graduation

New York City is back. Not only are bars and restaurants open, but Sex and the City is once again filming, as revealed by the series’ lead, Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO show, the two subsequent movies, and now the revival, posted a picture of a very recognizable front door on Instagram on Thursday, June 10. It’s from a building in the West Village that was used for the exterior shots of Carrie’s apartment, including so many breakups and makeups on the stoop and stairs. (Though, canonically, the character lives on the Upper East Side.) But Parker revealed that it wasn’t a shooting location—she just happened to be in the neighborhood!