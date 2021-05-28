Cancel
Baggs, WY

Take advantage of Friday sun in Baggs

Baggs Daily
 18 days ago

(BAGGS, WY) A sunny Friday is here for Baggs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baggs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aEW3Jc200

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baggs Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

