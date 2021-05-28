Cancel
Matador, TX

Matador Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 18 days ago

MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aEW3IjJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Motley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Target Area: Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Matador, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Matador. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH