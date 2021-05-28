Daily Weather Forecast For Balmorhea
BALMORHEA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.