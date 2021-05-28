Kelliher Daily Weather Forecast
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
