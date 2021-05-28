Fernwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.