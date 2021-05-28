Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Fernwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 18 days ago

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEW3F5800

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

