Atlantic Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
