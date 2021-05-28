Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 18 days ago

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEW3ECP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
6
Followers
82
Post
179
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Tuesday has sun for Atlantic — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ATLANTIC, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!