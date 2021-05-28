Bath Daily Weather Forecast

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.