Bath, IL

Bath Daily Weather Forecast

Bath Post
 18 days ago

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0aEW3DJg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bath Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

