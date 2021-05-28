Bath Daily Weather Forecast
BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
