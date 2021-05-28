Cancel
Crescent, OR

Weather Forecast For Crescent

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 18 days ago

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEW3AfV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crescent Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

