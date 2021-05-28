Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoonah, AK

Friday rain in Hoonah: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 18 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hoonah Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoonah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aEW39s100

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 50 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
2
Followers
50
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoonah, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Hoonah Bulletin

Rainy forecast for Hoonah? Jump on it!

(HOONAH, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hoonah Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Hoonah, AKPosted by
Hoonah Bulletin

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hoonah

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoonah: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly cloudy in the day; while cloudy then light rain during night; Friday, May 21: Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Light Rain Likely;