Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(NENANA, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Nenana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nenana:

Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night High 48 °F, low 33 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Scattered snow showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.