Dateland Daily Weather Forecast
DATELAND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
