Dateland, AZ

Dateland Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dateland Dispatch
Dateland Dispatch
 18 days ago

DATELAND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aEW35L700

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

